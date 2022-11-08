TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 2745.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.16% to Rs 89.05 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 2745.76% to Rs 33.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.16% to Rs 89.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.89.0555.9534.7324.3452.049.1748.385.2033.581.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)