TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 2745.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.16% to Rs 89.05 croreNet profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 2745.76% to Rs 33.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.16% to Rs 89.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales89.0555.95 59 OPM %34.7324.34 -PBDT52.049.17 468 PBT48.385.20 830 NP33.581.18 2746
