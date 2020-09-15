Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.53% to Rs 165.89 croreNet loss of Take Solutions reported to Rs 242.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 45.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.53% to Rs 165.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 582.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales165.89582.74 -72 OPM %-27.7118.80 -PBDT-52.81100.13 PL PBT-83.1455.12 PL NP-242.0545.11 PL
