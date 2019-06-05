JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Microse India standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Talwalkars Healthclubs consolidated net profit declines 11.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.48% to Rs 75.34 crore

Net profit of Talwalkars Healthclubs declined 11.20% to Rs 21.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 75.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.88% to Rs 72.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 281.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 247.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales75.3476.47 -1 281.45247.09 14 OPM %48.7868.47 -50.5756.35 - PBDT33.5650.29 -33 125.24134.62 -7 PBT23.4642.68 -45 89.01104.37 -15 NP21.9624.73 -11 72.6569.27 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU