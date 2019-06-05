Talwalkars Healthclubs consolidated net profit declines 11.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.48% to Rs 75.34 crore

Net profit of Healthclubs declined 11.20% to Rs 21.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 75.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.88% to Rs 72.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 281.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 247.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

