JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the September 2022 quarter

IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit declines 22.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 21.57 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Capital declined 22.39% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.5721.20 2 OPM %24.8530.42 -PBDT5.586.30 -11 PBT4.545.38 -16 NP3.053.93 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU