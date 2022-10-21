Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit declines 22.39% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit rises 58.04% in the March 2022 quarter
Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit rises 3.50% in the June 2022 quarter
Metal stocks tumble after Centre slaps export duty on steel, materials
Tata Steel Long Products rises on concluding acquisition of NINL
Metal shares gain
-
Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 21.57 croreNet profit of Tamboli Capital declined 22.39% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.5721.20 2 OPM %24.8530.42 -PBDT5.586.30 -11 PBT4.545.38 -16 NP3.053.93 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU