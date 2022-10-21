Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit declines 22.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 21.57 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Capital declined 22.39% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.5721.2024.8530.425.586.304.545.383.053.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)