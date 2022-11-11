JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Milgrey Finance & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit rises 2257.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 48.62% to Rs 1360.63 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers rose 2257.59% to Rs 111.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.62% to Rs 1360.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 915.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1360.63915.54 49 OPM %20.1310.17 -PBDT239.3365.10 268 PBT172.817.48 2210 NP111.754.74 2258

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU