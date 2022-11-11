Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit rises 2257.59% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 48.62% to Rs 1360.63 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers rose 2257.59% to Rs 111.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.62% to Rs 1360.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 915.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1360.63915.54 49 OPM %20.1310.17 -PBDT239.3365.10 268 PBT172.817.48 2210 NP111.754.74 2258
