Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit rises 2257.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers rose 2257.59% to Rs 111.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.62% to Rs 1360.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 915.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1360.63915.5420.1310.17239.3365.10172.817.48111.754.74

