Bharat Road Network standalone net profit declines 54.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu Petro Products standalone net profit declines 4.59% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 302.99 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 4.59% to Rs 14.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 302.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 291.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales302.99291.45 4 OPM %7.527.62 -PBDT22.3822.21 1 PBT17.4516.60 5 NP14.1314.81 -5

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:52 IST

