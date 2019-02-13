Tamil Nadu Petro Products standalone net profit declines 4.59% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 302.99 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 4.59% to Rs 14.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 302.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 291.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales302.99291.45 4 OPM %7.527.62 -PBDT22.3822.21 1 PBT17.4516.60 5 NP14.1314.81 -5
