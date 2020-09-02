JUST IN
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit declines 51.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 5.94 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation declined 51.61% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.947.73 -23 OPM %42.2650.84 -PBDT1.772.80 -37 PBT1.102.05 -46 NP0.901.86 -52

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 18:02 IST

