Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit declines 51.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 5.94 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation declined 51.61% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.947.7342.2650.841.772.801.102.050.901.86

