Taneja Aerospace & Aviation standalone net profit rises 229.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 7.62 croreNet profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 229.41% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3340.00% to Rs 5.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 32.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.627.33 4 32.7331.51 4 OPM %49.7423.47 -42.4423.04 - PBDT2.680.95 182 9.563.21 198 PBT1.920.20 860 6.520.27 2315 NP0.560.17 229 5.160.15 3340
