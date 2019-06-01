Taneja Aerospace & Aviation standalone net profit rises 229.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 7.62 crore

Net profit of rose 229.41% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3340.00% to Rs 5.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.87% to Rs 32.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

7.627.3332.7331.5149.7423.4742.4423.042.680.959.563.211.920.206.520.270.560.175.160.15

