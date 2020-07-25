Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 31.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 114.34 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 31.47% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 114.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.11% to Rs 30.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 471.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 471.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

114.34113.12471.51471.159.429.358.317.5113.8511.3842.8137.0313.4011.1741.1436.389.657.3430.5923.51

