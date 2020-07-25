Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 31.47% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 114.34 croreNet profit of Taparia Tools rose 31.47% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 114.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.11% to Rs 30.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 471.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 471.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales114.34113.12 1 471.51471.15 0 OPM %9.429.35 -8.317.51 - PBDT13.8511.38 22 42.8137.03 16 PBT13.4011.17 20 41.1436.38 13 NP9.657.34 31 30.5923.51 30
