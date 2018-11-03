JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 40.43% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 66.25% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.41% to Rs 124.51 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 66.25% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 124.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 100.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales124.51100.89 23 OPM %6.474.47 -PBDT8.424.94 70 PBT8.274.82 72 NP5.373.23 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements