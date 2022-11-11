Tara Chand Logistic Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.60 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 32.71 croreNet profit of Tara Chand Logistic Solutions reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 32.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.7128.33 15 OPM %25.8616.52 -PBDT7.232.44 196 PBT2.22-3.58 LP NP1.60-0.02 LP
