Tara Chand Logistic Solutions standalone net profit declines 9.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.15% to Rs 26.50 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Logistic Solutions declined 9.34% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.15% to Rs 26.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.5022.24 19 OPM %21.9621.22 -PBDT4.873.91 25 PBT2.322.30 1 NP1.651.82 -9

