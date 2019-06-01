Tarai Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Tarai Foods reported to Rs 28.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 28.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.380.38 0 2.392.15 11 OPM %-65.79-21.05 --2.93-3.26 - PBDT-0.15-0.08 -88 0.03-0.07 LP PBT-0.19-0.12 -58 -0.13-0.23 43 NP28.55-0.12 LP 28.61-0.14 LP
