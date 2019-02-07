JUST IN
Tarrif Cine & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 91.14% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net Loss of Tarrif Cine & Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 91.14% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.384.29 -91 OPM %-10.530 -PBDT-0.04-0.01 -300 PBT-0.04-0.01 -300 NP-0.04-0.01 -300

