Tashi India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tashi India standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2018 quarter
China warns countries against criticizing Tibetan activist's sentencing
China dismisses EU's criticism against Tibetan activist sentence
Khandu participates in Tawang Festival marathon race
Over 100 ancient tombs discovered in Lhasa
-
Sales rise 12.73% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Tashi India remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 12.73% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.620.55 13 OPM %90.3289.09 -PBDT0.090.09 0 PBT0.090.09 0 NP0.070.07 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU