JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 108.26% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Tashi India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Tashi India rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.590.51 16 OPM %86.4484.31 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.040.02 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements