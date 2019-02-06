JUST IN
Business Standard

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 2.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 26.24% to Rs 87.52 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables rose 2.67% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.24% to Rs 87.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 69.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales87.5269.33 26 OPM %12.3313.90 -PBDT13.9710.99 27 PBT10.727.93 35 NP6.936.75 3

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:32 IST

