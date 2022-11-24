JUST IN
Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 11.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.36% to Rs 887.96 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 11.65% to Rs 206.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 184.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.36% to Rs 887.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 675.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales887.96675.99 31 OPM %85.8089.74 -PBDT282.76252.69 12 PBT276.58247.98 12 NP206.27184.75 12

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

