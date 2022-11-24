Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 11.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.36% to Rs 887.96 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 11.65% to Rs 206.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 184.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.36% to Rs 887.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 675.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.887.96675.9985.8089.74282.76252.69276.58247.98206.27184.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)