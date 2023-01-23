JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Control Print consolidated net profit rises 48.29% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 44.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 39.98% to Rs 984.78 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 44.96% to Rs 216.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 984.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 703.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales984.78703.51 40 OPM %84.4681.26 -PBDT297.26204.64 45 PBT290.24200.13 45 NP216.49149.34 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 07:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU