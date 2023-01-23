Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 44.96% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.98% to Rs 984.78 croreNet profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 44.96% to Rs 216.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 984.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 703.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales984.78703.51 40 OPM %84.4681.26 -PBDT297.26204.64 45 PBT290.24200.13 45 NP216.49149.34 45
