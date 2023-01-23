Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 44.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.98% to Rs 984.78 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 44.96% to Rs 216.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 984.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 703.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.984.78703.5184.4681.26297.26204.64290.24200.13216.49149.34

