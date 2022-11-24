Tata Capital standalone net profit declines 2.01% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 9.25% to Rs 142.71 croreNet profit of Tata Capital declined 2.01% to Rs 41.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.25% to Rs 142.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 157.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales142.71157.25 -9 OPM %66.7581.92 -PBDT39.4360.62 -35 PBT37.7358.81 -36 NP41.0141.85 -2
