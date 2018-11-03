Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 2.42% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 10.05% to Rs 2960.66 crore

Net profit of Tata Chemicals declined 2.42% to Rs 408.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 418.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 2960.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2690.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2960.662690.19 10 OPM %20.3323.71 -PBDT670.48684.67 -2 PBT528.74555.47 -5 NP408.82418.95 -2

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:18 IST

