Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 2.42% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.05% to Rs 2960.66 croreNet profit of Tata Chemicals declined 2.42% to Rs 408.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 418.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 2960.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2690.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2960.662690.19 10 OPM %20.3323.71 -PBDT670.48684.67 -2 PBT528.74555.47 -5 NP408.82418.95 -2
