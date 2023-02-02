Tata Chemicals records 27% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; net debt up by Rs 125 crore

Tata Chemicals reported 27% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 432 crore on a 32% increase in revenue to Rs 4,148 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The company said that the soda ash realisations robust across geographies. Cost environment is stabilizing and likely to stay at the current levels in the near term, it added.

"The operating performance reflects stable demand, improved realisations, and efficient cost management in the context of higher energy and input costs, Tata Chemicals said in a statement.

EBITDA improved by 69% to Rs 922 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 546 crore in Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax in the third quarter stood at Rs 534 crore, up by 32% from Rs 406 crore in the same period last year.

Gross debt was lower due to prepayment of debt $144 million in overseas units during 9 months (equivalent to approximately Rs 1150 crore).

Accordingly, gross debt fell to Rs 6,476 crore in December 2022 from Rs 7,024 crore in March 2022. Net debt, however, rose by 125 crore to Rs 4,357 crore in March 2022 from Rs 4,232 crore in March 2022, primarily impacted by adverse exchange rate movement with a forex revaluation impact of Rs 410 crore.

R. Mukundan, managing director & CEO, Tata Chemicals, said, "The global demand-supply situation continues to be balanced and an improving demand bias, driven by reopening and stabilisation of economic activity including newer application like solar glass, resulted in stable realisations.

We continue our focus on executing expansion projects. Our digital and sustainability transformation agenda continues in partnership with our customers and other stakeholders."

Tata Chemicals, part of the US$ 128 billion Tata Group, is a leading supplier of choice to glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company Rallis India Ltd. Tata Chemicals has world-class R&D facilities in Pune and Bangalore.

The scrip tumbled 4.42% to currently trade at Rs 915.05 on the BSE.

