Tata Cleantech Capital standalone net profit rises 43.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.43% to Rs 240.20 crore

Net profit of Tata Cleantech Capital rose 43.58% to Rs 67.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.43% to Rs 240.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 168.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.240.20168.6591.4290.4489.7462.5689.4362.2967.3746.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)