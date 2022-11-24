JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 302.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tata Cleantech Capital standalone net profit rises 43.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.43% to Rs 240.20 crore

Net profit of Tata Cleantech Capital rose 43.58% to Rs 67.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.43% to Rs 240.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 168.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales240.20168.65 42 OPM %91.4290.44 -PBDT89.7462.56 43 PBT89.4362.29 44 NP67.3746.92 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU