Tata Cleantech Capital standalone net profit rises 43.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.43% to Rs 240.20 croreNet profit of Tata Cleantech Capital rose 43.58% to Rs 67.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.43% to Rs 240.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 168.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales240.20168.65 42 OPM %91.4290.44 -PBDT89.7462.56 43 PBT89.4362.29 44 NP67.3746.92 44
