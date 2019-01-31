Tata Coffee consolidated net profit declines 73.81% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.41% to Rs 465.37 croreNet profit of Tata Coffee declined 73.81% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 465.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 377.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales465.37377.09 23 OPM %11.8520.01 -PBDT47.9671.16 -33 PBT33.1257.98 -43 NP11.2342.88 -74
