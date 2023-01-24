JUST IN
Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 0.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.21% to Rs 4528.34 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications declined 0.34% to Rs 393.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 395.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 4528.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4184.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4528.344184.89 8 OPM %23.7925.87 -PBDT985.441017.83 -3 PBT430.62475.37 -9 NP393.88395.21 0

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:35 IST

