Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 0.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Tata Communications declined 0.34% to Rs 393.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 395.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 4528.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4184.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

