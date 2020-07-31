Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 236.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 4402.94 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications rose 236.51% to Rs 257.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 4402.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4168.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4402.944168.6223.6619.81940.21718.73350.28166.58257.8076.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)