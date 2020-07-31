Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 236.51% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 5.62% to Rs 4402.94 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications rose 236.51% to Rs 257.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.62% to Rs 4402.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4168.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4402.944168.62 6 OPM %23.6619.81 -PBDT940.21718.73 31 PBT350.28166.58 110 NP257.8076.61 237

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 08:01 IST

