Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3209.35, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 15334.45. The Sensex is at 51088.2, up 0.14%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has risen around 2.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26857.3, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3208.9, up 1.75% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 36.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

