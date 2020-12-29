Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2939.6, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.65% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% gain in NIFTY and a 53.76% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2939.6, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 13898.2. The Sensex is at 47487.2, up 0.28%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 7.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24100.3, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2941.1, up 0.18% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 34.65% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% gain in NIFTY and a 53.76% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

