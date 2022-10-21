Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 22.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.88% to Rs 3363.05 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 22.35% to Rs 327.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 268.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 3363.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3033.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3363.053033.1212.9013.63443.60433.14370.46363.83327.96268.04

