Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit declines 22.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 22.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.88% to Rs 3363.05 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 22.35% to Rs 327.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 268.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 3363.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3033.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3363.053033.12 11 OPM %12.9013.63 -PBDT443.60433.14 2 PBT370.46363.83 2 NP327.96268.04 22

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:56 IST

