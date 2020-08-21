Tata Consumer Products Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.75, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 112.5% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 549.75, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11397.8. The Sensex is at 38505.8, up 0.75%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 35.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31439.9, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 550.65, down 0.04% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 112.5% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 85.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)