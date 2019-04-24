Tata Global Beverages consolidated net profit declines 61.48% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
ACC will be watched after Q1 results
Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 1775.46 crore

Net profit of Tata Global Beverages declined 61.48% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 1775.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1688.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.63% to Rs 408.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 495.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 7251.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6815.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1775.461688.40 5 7251.506815.35 6 OPM %9.828.63 -10.8412.31 - PBDT194.02157.84 23 890.57890.30 0 PBT161.04129.37 24 768.00774.26 -1 NP22.9059.45 -61 408.19495.56 -18

