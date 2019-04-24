Tata Global Beverages consolidated net profit declines 61.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 1775.46 crore

Net profit of declined 61.48% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 1775.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1688.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.63% to Rs 408.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 495.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 7251.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6815.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1775.461688.407251.506815.359.828.6310.8412.31194.02157.84890.57890.30161.04129.37768.00774.2622.9059.45408.19495.56

