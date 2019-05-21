JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Motors drops after weak Q4 result
Business Standard

Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 47.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.70% to Rs 85676.33 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors declined 47.42% to Rs 1117.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2125.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.70% to Rs 85676.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88966.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28826.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 8988.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 299190.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 288596.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales85676.3388966.34 -4 299190.59288596.09 4 OPM %9.8611.13 -8.2410.90 - PBDT7725.2110436.34 -26 21871.0430733.48 -29 PBT2372.163947.98 -40 -1719.599179.89 PL NP1117.482125.24 -47 -28826.238988.91 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 10:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements