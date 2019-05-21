Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 47.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.70% to Rs 85676.33 crore

Net profit of declined 47.42% to Rs 1117.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2125.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.70% to Rs 85676.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88966.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28826.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 8988.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 299190.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 288596.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

