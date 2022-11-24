Tata Motors Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 134.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 975.09 croreNet loss of Tata Motors Finance reported to Rs 134.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 400.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 975.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1043.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales975.091043.30 -7 OPM %38.3190.14 -PBDT-120.84461.09 PL PBT-134.92447.11 PL NP-134.92400.31 PL
