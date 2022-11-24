Tata Motors Finance Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.08% to Rs 351.09 crore

Net loss of Tata Motors Finance Solutions reported to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 38.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.08% to Rs 351.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 265.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.351.09265.8247.1466.07-5.7751.30-6.0150.94-4.4238.12

