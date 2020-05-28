Tata Motors Ltd soars 1.6%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 85.9, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 51.29% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% fall in NIFTY and a 26.61% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 85.9, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Tata Motors Ltd has added around 9.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5896.95, up 3.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 637.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 616.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 85.8, up 1.3% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

