Tata Motors Ltd spurts 0.6%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 412.35, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.26% gain in NIFTY and a 17.02% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 412.35, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 17976.3. The Sensex is at 60623.66, up 1.11%. Tata Motors Ltd has added around 3.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13190.9, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 413.85, up 0.53% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 15.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.26% gain in NIFTY and a 17.02% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

