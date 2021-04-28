Tata Motors Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 307.6, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 293.6% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 79.38% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 307.6, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49675.92, up 1.5%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 3.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9708.2, up 2.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 300.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 630.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 308.1, up 1.94% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 293.6% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 79.38% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

