Tata Motors records domestic sales of 43,704 units June 2021

Tata Motors announced that its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q1 FY22, which stood at 1,14,784 units, compared to 24,978 units during Q1 FY21.
The company achieved domestic sales of 43,704 units in June 2021 compared to 19,387 units in June 2020, recording a growth of 125%.
For Q1 FY22, domestic sales stood at 1,07,786 units compared to 23,773 units in Q1 FY21, recording a growth of 353%.
Total domestic sales in June 2021 comprised of 22,100 units of commercial vehicles and 24,110 units of passenger vehicles, recording growth of 150% and 111% respectively.
Total domestic sales in Q1 FY22 comprised of 50,142 units of commercial vehicles and 64,386 units of passenger vehicles, recording a growth of 382% and 342% respectively.
