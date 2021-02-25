Tata Power Company Ltd sees good buying

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 96.75, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.05% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% gain in NIFTY and a 36.25% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18782.4, up 2.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 484.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 483.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

