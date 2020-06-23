Tata Power Company Ltd soars 1.83%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 44.45, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.67% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% drop in NIFTY and a 6.23% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 44.45, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 24.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 18.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14675.6, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 249.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 487.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 44.65, up 1.82% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 31.67% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% drop in NIFTY and a 6.23% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 28.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

