Tata Power Company Ltd stays supported

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.7, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.35% in last one year as compared to a 13.78% fall in NIFTY and a 10.95% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.7, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 10201.35. The Sensex is at 34567, up 1.05%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 31.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14023.45, up 2.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 165.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 520.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

