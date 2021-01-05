Tata Power gains on partnering SIDBI to finance rooftop solar

Tata Power rose 2.27% to Rs 81.05 after the company partnered with SIDBI to launch affordable and collateral-free financing for rooftop solar for MSMEs consumers.

During market hours today, the integrated power company announced its partnership with SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) to offer easy and affordable financing scheme for MSME customers in the rooftop solar segment. This scheme will empower MSMEs to adopt sustainable energy for their businesses.

The financing scheme is exclusively for MSME customers of Tata Power for both off-grid and on-grid connections.

Speaking on this partnership, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said: "Green Energy has gained momentum in the country in sectors like MSME. We are pleased to partner with SIDBI for an innovative financing solution for our MSMEs customers. This will support and encourage MSME customers to adopt solar energy with affordable financing solution."

Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power company and together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, it has an installed/ managed capacity of 12,772 MW.

On a consolidated basis, the power utility's net profit rose 5.74% to Rs 370.93 crore on 7.97% increase in net sales to Rs 8,289.81 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

