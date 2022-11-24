Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 47.77% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 302.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 20.64% to Rs 422.38 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy declined 47.77% to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 422.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 350.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales422.38350.13 21 OPM %77.1280.50 -PBDT171.13186.46 -8 PBT30.3073.04 -59 NP24.2246.37 -48

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

