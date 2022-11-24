Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 47.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.64% to Rs 422.38 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy declined 47.77% to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 422.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 350.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.422.38350.1377.1280.50171.13186.4630.3073.0424.2246.37

