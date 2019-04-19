JUST IN
DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 50.02% in the March 2019 quarter
Tata Steel BSL reports standalone net loss of Rs 212.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.82% to Rs 5136.40 crore

Net Loss of Tata Steel BSL reported to Rs 212.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 21252.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 5136.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4286.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1713.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 24813.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 19860.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16368.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5136.404286.62 20 19860.1216368.75 21 OPM %15.3017.81 -19.1313.47 - PBDT75.39-893.72 LP 178.83-4004.96 LP PBT-290.63-1412.03 79 -1262.91-5790.63 78 NP-212.36-21252.91 99 1713.09-24813.47 LP

