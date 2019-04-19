Tata Steel BSL reports standalone net loss of Rs 212.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.82% to Rs 5136.40 croreNet Loss of Tata Steel BSL reported to Rs 212.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 21252.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 5136.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4286.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1713.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 24813.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 19860.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16368.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5136.404286.62 20 19860.1216368.75 21 OPM %15.3017.81 -19.1313.47 - PBDT75.39-893.72 LP 178.83-4004.96 LP PBT-290.63-1412.03 79 -1262.91-5790.63 78 NP-212.36-21252.91 99 1713.09-24813.47 LP
