Tata Steel BSL reports standalone net loss of Rs 239.56 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 4652.16 croreNet Loss of Tata Steel BSL reported to Rs 239.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1607.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 4652.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4244.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4652.164244.29 10 OPM %21.6614.38 -PBDT253.30-1009.88 LP PBT-105.25-1431.53 93 NP-239.56-1607.06 85
