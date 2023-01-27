Tata Steel Long Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 236.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.75% to Rs 1790.41 crore

Net loss of Tata Steel Long Products reported to Rs 236.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 103.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 1790.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1677.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1790.411677.223.7714.98-120.70238.75-209.90156.64-236.93103.88

