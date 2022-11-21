Tata Steel Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 104.95, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% rally in NIFTY and a 17.86% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Tata Steel Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 104.95, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 18138.9. The Sensex is at 61093.31, down 0.92%.Tata Steel Ltd has added around 3.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6444.4, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 386.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 467.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 104.85, down 1.04% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd tumbled 9.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% rally in NIFTY and a 17.86% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 5.25 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)