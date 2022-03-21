Tata Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1324.65, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.16% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% jump in NIFTY and a 63.59% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1324.65, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 17155.9. The Sensex is at 57381.01, down 0.83%. Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 16.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6183.8, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1332.65, up 2.08% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 78.16% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% jump in NIFTY and a 63.59% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)