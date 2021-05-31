Tata Steel Ltd in demand

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1119.05, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 255.03% in last one year as compared to a 58.44% jump in NIFTY and a 162.3% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1119.05, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 15568.45. The Sensex is at 51866.7, up 0.86%. Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 5.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5055.75, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 271.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1099.1, up 1.43% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

