Tata Steel Ltd jumps nearly 3%

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 675.15, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.36% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 28.13% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 675.15, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 14953.95. The Sensex is at 50893.05, up 0.55%. Tata Steel Ltd has slipped around 1.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3409.55, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 174.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 206.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 678.25, up 3.19% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

